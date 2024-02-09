Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Hershey updated its FY24 guidance to $9.59 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.590-9.590 EPS.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $6.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,028,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,837. Hershey has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,734 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 20.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 576.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 68.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

