Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Issues Earnings Results

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 107.08% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.60. The company had a trading volume of 475,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,280. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.15. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $129.86 and a one year high of $198.15.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 13.86%.

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.93.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

