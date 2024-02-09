Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 107.08%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,109. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.80 and a 200-day moving average of $164.15. The stock has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $129.86 and a one year high of $198.15.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after buying an additional 2,480,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,486,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,113,000 after purchasing an additional 40,576 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,664,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,059,000 after purchasing an additional 190,019 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after purchasing an additional 583,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,969,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,263,000 after purchasing an additional 366,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.