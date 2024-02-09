Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.360-1.440 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.800-6.940 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.93.

NYSE HLT traded down $2.39 on Friday, reaching $192.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,602,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,484. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.44. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $129.86 and a fifty-two week high of $198.15. The firm has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 107.08%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

