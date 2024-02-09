Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.360-1.440 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.800-6.940 EPS.

HLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.93.

Shares of HLT traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.16. 1,602,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,484. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $129.86 and a 1 year high of $198.15. The stock has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.44.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 107.08%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

