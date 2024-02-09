Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.020-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $191.3 million-$198.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $208.0 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Himax Technologies Stock Performance

Himax Technologies stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $962.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 2.04. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.80 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 5.35%. Himax Technologies’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Himax Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 39.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 83.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Featured Stories

