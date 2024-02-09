Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.17

Shares of Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and traded as low as $15.14. Holcim shares last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 47,101 shares traded.

Holcim Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48.

About Holcim

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, and contracting and services.

Featured Articles

