Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 4.1% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $39,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,328,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $44,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HON traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $194.84. 3,635,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,377,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.52. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The stock has a market cap of $128.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

