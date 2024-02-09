Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.74

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 9 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Company Profile
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.
