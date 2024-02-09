HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $260.57

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 260.57 ($3.27) and traded as low as GBX 212 ($2.66). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 218 ($2.73), with a volume of 99,512 shares.

HUTCHMED Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 255.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 260.71. The firm has a market cap of £1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5,525.00 and a beta of 0.62.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

