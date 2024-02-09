ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Sets New 1-Year High at $145.85

Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $145.85 and last traded at $145.71, with a volume of 56917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.75.

ICF International Trading Up 3.0 %

Insider Activity at ICF International

The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.87 and a 200-day moving average of $130.46.

In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total transaction of $666,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,583.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total value of $666,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,583.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $343,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,290.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,135. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICF International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ICF International by 27.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ICF International by 14.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ICF International during the second quarter worth about $114,000. First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ICF International in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in ICF International in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Articles

