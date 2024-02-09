Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Shares of Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 15000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.89.
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
