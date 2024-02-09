IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. IDEX’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $225.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.65. IDEX has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $231.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 94.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 345.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the second quarter worth about $129,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

