Ilika (LON:IKA) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $38.32

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 38.32 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.43). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 34 ($0.43), with a volume of 77,733 shares trading hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Ilika from GBX 120 ($1.50) to GBX 110 ($1.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.
Ilika plc designs, develops, and produces solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, MedTech, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer appliances.
