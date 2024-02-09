Ilika (LON:IKA) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $38.32

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 38.32 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.43). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 34 ($0.43), with a volume of 77,733 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Ilika from GBX 120 ($1.50) to GBX 110 ($1.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of £50.87 million, a PE ratio of -800.00 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 12.20, a quick ratio of 15.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 38.19.

Ilika plc designs, develops, and produces solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, MedTech, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer appliances.

