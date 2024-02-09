Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Trading 1.5% Higher

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.79 and last traded at $23.79. 313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

Iluka Resources Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.77.

About Iluka Resources

(Get Free Report)

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon, gypsum, and iron concentrate products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.