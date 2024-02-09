iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Shares of iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 152000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.25 target price on iMetal Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 147 squares kilometers located in Ontario; Kerrs Gold property covering an area of 665 hectares located in Ontario; and Ghost Mountain property consists of eleven claim units covering an area of 220 hectares located in Ontario.

