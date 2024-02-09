Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) PT Raised to $115.00 at Roth Mkm

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PI. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Impinj from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Shares of PI stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,197. Impinj has a 52-week low of $48.39 and a 52-week high of $144.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 8.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.65 and a beta of 2.04.

In other news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 325 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $26,367.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,872.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 325 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $26,367.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,872.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,001 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $89,849.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,533,440.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 106,705 shares of company stock worth $8,401,329 and sold 5,565 shares worth $473,718. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PI. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Impinj by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

