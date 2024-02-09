Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Shares of PI traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.04. The company had a trading volume of 825,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,899. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.05. Impinj has a 1-year low of $48.39 and a 1-year high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.81 and a beta of 2.04.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $121,755.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,913.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,468 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $121,755.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,913.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,001 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $89,849.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,041 shares in the company, valued at $22,533,440.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 106,705 shares of company stock worth $8,401,329 and sold 5,565 shares worth $473,718. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Impinj during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 74.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

