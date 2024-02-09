Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.150-9.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ingredion also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.15-9.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $109.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.13 and its 200-day moving average is $102.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $89.54 and a 1 year high of $113.46.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

A number of analysts recently commented on INGR shares. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 60.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 39.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 28.6% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Ingredion by 23.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after buying an additional 18,688 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ingredion by 12.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

