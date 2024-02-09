InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. InnovAge had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $188.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

InnovAge Stock Up 3.5 %

InnovAge stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 19,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,195. InnovAge has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.19 million, a PE ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 0.20.

Get InnovAge alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InnovAge stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of InnovAge worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of InnovAge from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on InnovAge

InnovAge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.