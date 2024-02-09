Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL) Shares Up 0.1%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.16 and last traded at $30.16. Approximately 1,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.14.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $15.10 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.11.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - July alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the first quarter worth about $324,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 153,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (XTJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 3x upside return of SPY to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside, over a one-year outcome period. XTJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.