Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Holdings Raised by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance owned about 0.47% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POCT. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 14,827 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.93. 22,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $471.60 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.81.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.