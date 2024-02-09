Innovis Asset Management LLC Acquires 86,217 Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Innovis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,217 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Immunic worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IMUX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Immunic during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Immunic during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunic during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Immunic by 21.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Immunic during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.23. 409,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,223. Immunic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. The company has a market cap of $55.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.04.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunic, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing multiple sclerosis and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

