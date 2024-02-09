Innovis Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Innovis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,710 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up 2.8% of Innovis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Innovis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 312.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 73,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 55,595 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 17.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 294,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,545,000 after buying an additional 43,669 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at $9,607,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 94.1% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 12,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at $344,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,185 shares of company stock worth $2,493,967. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,347,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,118,790. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.58. The company has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a PE ratio of 60.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $45.92 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.