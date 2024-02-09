Innovis Asset Management LLC Buys 7,253 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Innovis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 9,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,052.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 9,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,052.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,215.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $423,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVAX remained flat at $12.88 during midday trading on Friday. 633,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,881. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 14.49 and a current ratio of 15.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVAX. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

