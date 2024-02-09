Innovis Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 24,241 Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Innovis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,241 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Lyft by 35.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at $731,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Lyft by 8.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Nomura lowered Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.70 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.22.

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $80,273.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 639,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $283,546.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,318,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $80,273.04. Following the transaction, the president now owns 639,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 287,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,245. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.12. 8,997,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,628,639. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $15.94.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 170.63% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

