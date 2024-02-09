Innovis Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Innovis Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. Hess accounts for approximately 3.1% of Innovis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Innovis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $8,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 581.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,342,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $358,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,824 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at about $113,801,000. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth about $107,806,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,704,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.71.

Hess Trading Down 2.0 %

HES stock traded down $2.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,449,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.28. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $113.82 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.