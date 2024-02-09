Innovis Asset Management LLC Has $982,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Innovis Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 4,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,929,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $939.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $8.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $954.78. 291,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 5.74. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $973.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $897.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $839.17. The company has a market capitalization of $104.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.74 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at $14,407,250.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,911 shares of company stock valued at $9,831,770 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.