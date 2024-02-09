Innovis Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Innovis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,014 shares during the quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Domo worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after buying an additional 33,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,102,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,337,000 after buying an additional 60,090 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Domo from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Domo Price Performance

DOMO stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.87. 168,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,795. Domo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $79.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $66,097.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 384,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,131. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Domo

(Free Report)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.