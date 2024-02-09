Innovis Asset Management LLC Invests $174,000 in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Innovis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,098 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 582.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 2,615.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Harmonic Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of HLIT stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.57. 1,179,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,222. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06. Harmonic Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Harmonic had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

