Innovis Asset Management LLC Invests $89,000 in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Innovis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 21.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 15,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $107,000. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GPMT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.13. 180,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,612. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $6.41.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -58.82%.

Insider Activity at Granite Point Mortgage Trust

In related news, CEO John A. Taylor acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $27,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,565.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $70,870 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

