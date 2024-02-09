Innovis Asset Management LLC Purchases 57,363 Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Innovis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 57,363 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Noodles & Company were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,292,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,519,000 after acquiring an additional 243,431 shares in the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,409,000 after purchasing an additional 131,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,608,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 142,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,997,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,862,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDLS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Noodles & Company Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 67,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,355. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $127.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.47 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Noodles & Company

(Free Report)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.



