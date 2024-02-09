Innovis Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Innovis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Innovis Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of El Pollo Loco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 347.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 73.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 120.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 359.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Stock Up 0.7 %

LOCO traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,564. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $303.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.41. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

About El Pollo Loco

(Free Report)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

