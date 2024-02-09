Innovis Asset Management LLC Sells 3,245 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Innovis Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 902.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 491.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Down 3.0 %

K stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.30. 2,018,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,940. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.39. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $72.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $4,254,104.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,775,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,782,821.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 622,400 shares of company stock valued at $33,784,650 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on K. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.87.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

