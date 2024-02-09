Innovis Asset Management LLC Sells 5,567 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Innovis Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,567 shares during the quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Perion Network by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 60,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Perion Network by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,039,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,456,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Perion Network by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 117,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Stock Performance

NASDAQ PERI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.94. 657,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,648. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average is $30.23. Perion Network Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Perion Network had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $234.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PERI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Perion Network Profile

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

