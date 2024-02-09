Innovis Asset Management LLC Sells 5,567 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Innovis Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,567 shares during the quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Perion Network by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 60,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Perion Network by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,039,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,456,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Perion Network by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 117,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.
Perion Network Stock Performance
NASDAQ PERI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.94. 657,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,648. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average is $30.23. Perion Network Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PERI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.
Perion Network Profile
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
