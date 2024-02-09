Innovis Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Innovis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 55,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 100.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,718,000 after purchasing an additional 821,755 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $60,650,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 20.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,045,000 after buying an additional 161,031 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 21.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 11,213 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKR. Citigroup lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ BKR traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.98. 4,258,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,462,713. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.07.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

