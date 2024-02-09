Insider Selling: Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 0.2 %

CRUS stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.06. The stock had a trading volume of 725,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,364. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $111.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.05.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CRUS. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cirrus Logic

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.