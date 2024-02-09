Insider Selling: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Insider Sells 3,783 Shares of Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth Kathryn King sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $499,469.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,461.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.0 %

ICE traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.52. 4,066,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,363,863. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.69. The company has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $839,259,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $209,198,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

