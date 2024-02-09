Insider Selling: SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Director Sells 63,500 Shares of Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 63,500 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.44, for a total value of C$472,440.00.

Pierre Beaudoin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

On Friday, December 1st, Pierre Beaudoin sold 3,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total value of C$26,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Pierre Beaudoin sold 20,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.39, for a total value of C$167,800.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Pierre Beaudoin sold 15,400 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.36, for a total value of C$113,344.00.

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

SilverCrest Metals stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$8.52. 246,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,209. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 12 month low of C$2.85 and a 12 month high of C$8.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SilverCrest Metals

About SilverCrest Metals

(Get Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.