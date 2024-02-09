Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR) Trading 0.1% Higher

Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $22.41. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 8.64% of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

