inSure DeFi Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. inSure DeFi has a market capitalization of $104.98 million and $68,063.99 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One inSure DeFi token can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

inSure DeFi Profile

SURE is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00392822 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $224,570.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

