Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Hits New 52-Week High at $98.48

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $98.48 and last traded at $97.49, with a volume of 625280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.37.

IBKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.36. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. Interactive Brokers Group's revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $1,126,723.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 604,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,056,062.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 25,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $2,467,595.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,981,376.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $1,126,723.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 604,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,056,062.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,027 shares of company stock valued at $41,756,614 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $7,079,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,091,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 968,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,303,000 after buying an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 47,674 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 35,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

