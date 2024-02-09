Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) CAO James W. Namkung Sells 1,182 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $156,059.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,763.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.52. 4,066,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,363,863. The firm has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.69. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $135.98.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

