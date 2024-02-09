Internet Computer (ICP) Price Hits $12.66 on Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $5.80 billion and $107.89 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for about $12.66 or 0.00026595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00080074 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00020993 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006248 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006280 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000810 BTC.

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 514,145,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 457,818,192 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

