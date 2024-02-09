Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNRW) Shares Down 3.4%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.43. 50,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 82,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Intuitive Machines Stock Up 28.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon, as well as exploration to mars and beyond.

