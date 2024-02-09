Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO) Trading Up 2.2%

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.19. Approximately 21,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Trading Up 7.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93.

Get Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF by 2,726.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (SATO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that holds cryptocurrency-focused equities, and crypto ETPs and trusts. The index is weighted in tier. SATO was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.