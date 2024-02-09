Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.24 and last traded at $16.31. Approximately 1,843 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 11,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBLD. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000.

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF Company Profile

The Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (GBLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Green Building index. The fund is a market-cap-weighted index of global companies focused on the sustainability of the worlds green building ecosystem. GBLD was launched on Apr 22, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

