Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 15.9% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $25,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 115,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 49.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 16,615 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,872,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,948,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,867,000 after purchasing an additional 880,506 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.93. 5,028,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,881,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $159.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.89.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

