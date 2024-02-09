Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $87.75

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.75 and last traded at $87.75, with a volume of 126014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.53.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth about $53,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.