Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 62,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 120% from the previous session’s volume of 28,439 shares.The stock last traded at $103.75 and had previously closed at $103.53.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.56. The company has a market capitalization of $542.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,025,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 427,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,089,000 after purchasing an additional 74,657 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 326,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,285,000 after purchasing an additional 77,514 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,119,000 after purchasing an additional 25,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,597,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.